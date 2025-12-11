Ascendiant Capital Maintains Knightscope (KSCP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, Ascendiant Capital maintained coverage of Knightscope (NasdaqCM:KSCP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 260.72% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Knightscope is $15.98/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 260.72% from its latest reported closing price of $4.43 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Knightscope is 19MM, an increase of 67.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in Knightscope. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 19.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KSCP is 0.00%, an increase of 10.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 56.48% to 916K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 135K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares , representing an increase of 72.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KSCP by 472.28% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 128K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 119K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 100K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 53K shares , representing an increase of 46.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KSCP by 99.05% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 91K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 66K shares , representing an increase of 27.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KSCP by 73.24% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.