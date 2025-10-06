Ascendiant Capital Maintains Knightscope (KSCP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 6, 2025, Ascendiant Capital maintained coverage of Knightscope (NasdaqCM:KSCP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 151.45% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Knightscope is $15.64/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 151.45% from its latest reported closing price of $6.22 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Knightscope is 19MM, an increase of 76.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in Knightscope. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 20.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KSCP is 0.00%, an increase of 99.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 26.92% to 586K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 135K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares , representing an increase of 72.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KSCP by 472.28% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 128K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 66K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 81K shares , representing a decrease of 22.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KSCP by 34.95% over the last quarter.

Squarepoint Ops holds 65K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 53K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares , representing an increase of 24.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KSCP by 9.75% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.