Ascendiant Capital Maintains Intrusion (INTZ) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, Ascendiant Capital maintained coverage of Intrusion (NasdaqCM:INTZ) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 379.19% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Intrusion is $7.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 379.19% from its latest reported closing price of $1.49 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Intrusion is 18MM, an increase of 152.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intrusion. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INTZ is 0.00%, an increase of 5.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 22.99% to 996K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 172K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 164K shares , representing an increase of 4.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTZ by 33.10% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 138K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 122K shares , representing an increase of 11.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INTZ by 106.74% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 80K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares , representing an increase of 58.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INTZ by 288.02% over the last quarter.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp holds 57K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company.

Two Sigma Investments holds 50K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 63K shares , representing a decrease of 26.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTZ by 53.70% over the last quarter.

