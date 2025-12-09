Ascendiant Capital Maintains IGC Pharma (IGC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, Ascendiant Capital maintained coverage of IGC Pharma (NYSEAM:IGC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,171.49% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for IGC Pharma is $3.70/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $4.46. The average price target represents an increase of 1,171.49% from its latest reported closing price of $0.29 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in IGC Pharma. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 24.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IGC is 0.00%, an increase of 199.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 79.00% to 5,443K shares. The put/call ratio of IGC is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,219K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 55K shares , representing an increase of 95.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IGC by 2,894.92% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 852K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 703K shares , representing an increase of 17.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IGC by 20.17% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 630K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 628K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 271K shares , representing an increase of 56.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IGC by 176.67% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 392K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 374K shares , representing an increase of 4.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IGC by 19.32% over the last quarter.

