Ascendiant Capital Maintains HeartSciences (HSCS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 1, 2025, Ascendiant Capital maintained coverage of HeartSciences (NasdaqCM:HSCS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 295.69% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for HeartSciences is $13.77/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 295.69% from its latest reported closing price of $3.48 / share.

The projected annual revenue for HeartSciences is 215MM, an increase of 3,438,140.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in HeartSciences. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 22.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HSCS is 0.00%, an increase of 25.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 116.35% to 72K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Astoria Strategic Wealth holds 19K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 19K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 12K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company.

Advisory Services Network holds 10K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 6K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares , representing an increase of 27.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSCS by 47.82% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

