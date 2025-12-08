Ascendiant Capital Maintains GRI Bio (GRI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, Ascendiant Capital maintained coverage of GRI Bio (NasdaqCM:GRI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4,975.24% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for GRI Bio is $104.55/share. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $178.50. The average price target represents an increase of 4,975.24% from its latest reported closing price of $2.06 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in GRI Bio. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 22.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GRI is 0.00%, an increase of 1,986.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 485.29% to 138K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DRW Securities holds 101K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 12K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company.

Tower Research Capital LLC holds 4K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares , representing an increase of 4.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRI by 6.77% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares , representing an increase of 4.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRI by 81.26% over the last quarter.

FCFMX - Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing an increase of 28.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRI by 77.70% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.