Ascendiant Capital Maintains Genasys (GNSS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 6, 2025, Ascendiant Capital maintained coverage of Genasys (NasdaqCM:GNSS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 132.78% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Genasys is $5.61/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.56 to a high of $5.78. The average price target represents an increase of 132.78% from its latest reported closing price of $2.41 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Genasys is 64MM, an increase of 109.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 72 funds or institutions reporting positions in Genasys. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 19.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GNSS is 0.16%, an increase of 19.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.60% to 24,119K shares. The put/call ratio of GNSS is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Integrity Wealth Advisors holds 6,929K shares representing 15.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,031K shares , representing a decrease of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNSS by 28.37% over the last quarter.

AWM Investment holds 5,650K shares representing 12.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Manatuck Hill Partners holds 1,646K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,336K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 1,107K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 865K shares , representing an increase of 21.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNSS by 11.62% over the last quarter.

