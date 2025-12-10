Ascendiant Capital Maintains Banzai International (BNZI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, Ascendiant Capital maintained coverage of Banzai International (NasdaqCM:BNZI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 970.86% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Banzai International is $13.60/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 970.86% from its latest reported closing price of $1.27 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Banzai International is 10MM, a decrease of 4.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Banzai International. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 128.57% in the last quarter. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3,140.41% to 138K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DRW Securities holds 69K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company.

UBS Group holds 19K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 13K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company.

National Bank Of Canada holds 11K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company.

Colony Group holds 10K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company.

