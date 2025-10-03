Ascendiant Capital Maintains Banzai International (BNZI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2025, Ascendiant Capital maintained coverage of Banzai International (NasdaqCM:BNZI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2,944.12% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Banzai International is $87.98/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.84 to a high of $252.00. The average price target represents an increase of 2,944.12% from its latest reported closing price of $2.89 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Banzai International is 10MM, an increase of 13.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Banzai International. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 71.43% in the last quarter. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 98.00% to 4K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SBI Securities Co. holds 4K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

