Ascendiant Capital Maintains Aytu BioPharma (AYTU) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2025, Ascendiant Capital maintained coverage of Aytu BioPharma (NasdaqCM:AYTU) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 432.97% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Aytu BioPharma is $9.86/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 432.97% from its latest reported closing price of $1.85 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Aytu BioPharma is 129MM, an increase of 94.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aytu BioPharma. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 13.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AYTU is 0.07%, an increase of 217.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 89.94% to 3,653K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nantahala Capital Management holds 1,087K shares representing 12.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Stonepine Capital Management holds 813K shares representing 9.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 464K shares , representing an increase of 42.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AYTU by 124.67% over the last quarter.

AWM Investment holds 620K shares representing 6.91% ownership of the company.

Kanen Wealth Management holds 573K shares representing 6.39% ownership of the company.

PHLOX - Philotimo Focused Growth and Income Fund holds 189K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company.

