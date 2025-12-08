Ascendiant Capital Maintains Atossa Therapeutics (ATOS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, Ascendiant Capital maintained coverage of Atossa Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:ATOS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 625.79% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Atossa Therapeutics is $5.80/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $8.14. The average price target represents an increase of 625.79% from its latest reported closing price of $0.80 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Atossa Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 123 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atossa Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 42 owner(s) or 25.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATOS is 0.00%, an increase of 24.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.81% to 22,592K shares. The put/call ratio of ATOS is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,939K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 2,952K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,973K shares , representing a decrease of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATOS by 82.26% over the last quarter.

CSMIX - Columbia Small Cap Value Fund I holds 2,094K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company.

Millennium Management holds 1,669K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,048K shares , representing a decrease of 22.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATOS by 24.76% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,668K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

