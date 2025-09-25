Ascendiant Capital Maintains Alzamend Neuro (ALZN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2025, Ascendiant Capital maintained coverage of Alzamend Neuro (NasdaqCM:ALZN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,844.92% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Alzamend Neuro is $45.90/share. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 1,844.92% from its latest reported closing price of $2.36 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Alzamend Neuro is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alzamend Neuro. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 18.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALZN is 0.00%, an increase of 80.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 93.11% to 7K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company.

UBS Group holds 1K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

FCFMX - Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

Tower Research Capital LLC holds 1K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

