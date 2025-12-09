Ascendiant Capital Maintains Allarity Therapeutics (ALLR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, Ascendiant Capital maintained coverage of Allarity Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:ALLR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 713.36% Upside

As of December 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Allarity Therapeutics is $9.44/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.34 to a high of $9.71. The average price target represents an increase of 713.36% from its latest reported closing price of $1.16 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Allarity Therapeutics is 50MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allarity Therapeutics. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALLR is 0.00%, an increase of 8.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 366.22% to 1,067K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Private Advisor Group holds 279K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 152K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 51K shares , representing an increase of 66.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALLR by 327.07% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 94K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company.

Renaissance Technologies holds 66K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company.

Northern Trust holds 44K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company.

