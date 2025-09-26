Ascendiant Capital Maintains Allarity Therapeutics (ALLR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 26, 2025, Ascendiant Capital maintained coverage of Allarity Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:ALLR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 496.10% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Allarity Therapeutics is $9.18/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 496.10% from its latest reported closing price of $1.54 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Allarity Therapeutics is 50MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allarity Therapeutics. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALLR is 0.00%, an increase of 57.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 122.68% to 229K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

XTX Topco holds 51K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 51K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares , representing an increase of 33.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALLR by 23.87% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 48K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 99.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALLR by 16,142.04% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 27K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares , representing an increase of 73.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALLR by 332.40% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 26K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company.

