Ascendiant Capital Maintains AIM ImmunoTech (AIM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, Ascendiant Capital maintained coverage of AIM ImmunoTech (NYSEAM:AIM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,673.91% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for AIM ImmunoTech is $24.48/share. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 1,673.91% from its latest reported closing price of $1.38 / share.

The projected annual revenue for AIM ImmunoTech is 4MM, an increase of 3,818.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in AIM ImmunoTech. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 36.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIM is 0.01%, an increase of 27,645.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 785.06% to 107K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DRW Securities holds 43K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company.

Sabby Management holds 29K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 61K shares , representing a decrease of 110.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIM by 72.76% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 16K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

UBS Group holds 0K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing a decrease of 288.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIM by 92.62% over the last quarter.

Community Bank, N.A. holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

