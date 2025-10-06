Ascendiant Capital Maintains Aemetis (AMTX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 6, 2025, Ascendiant Capital maintained coverage of Aemetis (NasdaqGM:AMTX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 334.94% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Aemetis is $11.53/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.52 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 334.94% from its latest reported closing price of $2.65 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Aemetis is 561MM, an increase of 150.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 153 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aemetis. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 3.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMTX is 0.00%, an increase of 20.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.90% to 11,541K shares. The put/call ratio of AMTX is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. holds 1,664K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,728K shares , representing a decrease of 3.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMTX by 30.93% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,412K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 680K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GOFIX - GMO Resources Fund Class III holds 610K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 685K shares , representing a decrease of 12.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMTX by 3.63% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 564K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 989K shares , representing a decrease of 75.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMTX by 27.59% over the last quarter.

