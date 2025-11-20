Ascendiant Capital Maintains Aclarion (ACON) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2025, Ascendiant Capital maintained coverage of Aclarion (NasdaqCM:ACON) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 241.99% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Aclarion is $20.40/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 241.99% from its latest reported closing price of $5.96 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Aclarion is 0MM, an increase of 391.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aclarion. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACON is 0.00%, an increase of 6,585.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 933.23% to 23K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DRW Securities holds 12K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company.

Captrust Financial Advisors holds 10K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company.

Tower Research Capital LLC holds 1K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 87.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACON by 329.79% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 0K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

