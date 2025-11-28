Ascendiant Capital Maintains 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (SXTP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 28, 2025, Ascendiant Capital maintained coverage of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqCM:SXTP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 531.43% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals is $6.63/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 531.43% from its latest reported closing price of $1.05 / share.

The projected annual revenue for 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals is 4MM, an increase of 165.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 15.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SXTP is 0.00%, an increase of 247.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 101.34% to 55K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DRW Securities holds 25K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 12K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares , representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SXTP by 43.85% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 10K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing an increase of 91.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SXTP by 1,750.38% over the last quarter.

Tower Research Capital LLC holds 3K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares , representing an increase of 17.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SXTP by 58.02% over the last quarter.

FCFMX - Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 80.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SXTP by 594.01% over the last quarter.

