Ascendiant Capital Initiates Coverage of Synergy CHC (SNYR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 2, 2026, Ascendiant Capital initiated coverage of Synergy CHC (NasdaqCM:SNYR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 303.39% Upside

As of January 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Synergy CHC is $7.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 303.39% from its latest reported closing price of $1.77 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Synergy CHC. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNYR is 0.05%, an increase of 442.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 179.42% to 1,279K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gratia Capital holds 555K shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Heartland Advisors holds 550K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company.

Warberg Asset Management holds 34K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 28K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares , representing an increase of 62.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNYR by 11.38% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

