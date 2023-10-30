Ascendiant Capital Initiates Coverage of Vision Marine Technologies (VMAR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2023, Ascendiant Capital initiated coverage of Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 220.42% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vision Marine Technologies is 6.12. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 220.42% from its latest reported closing price of 1.91.

The projected annual revenue for Vision Marine Technologies is 21MM, an increase of 210.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vision Marine Technologies. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VMAR is 0.01%, a decrease of 86.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 46.19% to 87K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Perritt Capital Management holds 27K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Raymond James & Associates holds 14K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Greenleaf Trust holds 10K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWC - iShares Micro-Cap ETF holds 9K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 7K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 66.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VMAR by 2,202.17% over the last quarter.

Vision Marine Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vision Marine Technologies Inc.,strives to change and be a contributing factor in fighting the problem of waterway pollution by disrupting the boating industry with electric power, contributing to zero pollution, zero emission, wave less water, and a noiseless environment. Its flagship outboardpowertrain (E-Motion) is the first fully electric outboard powertrain system that combines an advanced battery pack, inverter, and high efficiency motor with proprietary union assembly between the transmission and the electric motor design and extensive control software. Its E-Motion technologies used in this powertrain system are designed to improve the efficiency of the outboard powertrain and, as a result, increase range and performance. Vision continues to design, innovate, manufacture, and sell its handcrafted, high performance, environmentally friendly, electric recreational powerboats to recreational customers. The design and technology applied to its boats results in far greater and enhanced performance, higher speeds, and longer range. Simply stated, a smoother ride than a traditional ICE motorboat. "

