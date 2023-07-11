Ascendiant Capital Initiates Coverage of Society Pass (SOPA) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 11, 2023, Ascendiant Capital initiated coverage of Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 758.17% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Society Pass is 4.46. The forecasts range from a low of 2.78 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 758.17% from its latest reported closing price of 0.52.

The projected annual revenue for Society Pass is 41MM, an increase of 465.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Society Pass. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOPA is 0.01%, an increase of 19.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.11% to 882K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

swisspartners holds 150K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management holds 135K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 109K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 110K shares, representing a decrease of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOPA by 5.08% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 96K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 72K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 73K shares, representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOPA by 30.70% over the last quarter.

