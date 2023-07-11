Ascendiant Capital Initiates Coverage of Society Pass (SOPA) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 11, 2023, Ascendiant Capital initiated coverage of Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) with a Buy recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 758.17% Upside
As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Society Pass is 4.46. The forecasts range from a low of 2.78 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 758.17% from its latest reported closing price of 0.52.
See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.
The projected annual revenue for Society Pass is 41MM, an increase of 465.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.87.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Society Pass. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOPA is 0.01%, an increase of 19.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.11% to 882K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
swisspartners holds 150K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company.
Sheets Smith Wealth Management holds 135K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company.
Geode Capital Management holds 109K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 110K shares, representing a decrease of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOPA by 5.08% over the last quarter.
VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 96K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 72K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 73K shares, representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOPA by 30.70% over the last quarter.
Additional reading:
- SECURITIES PURCHASE AGREEMENT NEXTGEN RETAIL INC., Story-I Pte Ltd., Story-I LIMITED, MICHAEL CHAN dated as of June 30, 2023
- Society Pass Inc (Nasdaq: SOPA) Subsidiary, NextGen Retail Inc, to Acquire Indonesia’s PT Inetindo Infocom to Create an Online and Offline Electronics and Gaming Retailer in the World’s 4th Most Populous Economy; Acquisition Onboards Approximately US
- Society Pass Inc (Nasdaq: SOPA) Reports Outsized Revenue Growth and Margin Expansion for 1Q 2023 Financial Results; Recognises 359% Year on Year Revenue Growth for 1Q 2023; Gross Margin Increases to 33.5% in 1Q 2023 from 25.5% in 4Q 2022
- Society Pass Inc (Nasdaq: SOPA) Reports Compelling 4Q 2022 and Full Year 2022 Financial Results; Recognises 530% Year on Year Revenue Growth for 4Q 2022 from 4Q 2021; Recognises 984% Year on Year Revenue Growth for Full Year 2022 from Full Year 2021;
- List of Subsidiaries of the Company.
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.