Ascendiant Capital Initiates Coverage of Singing Machine (MICS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2023, Ascendiant Capital initiated coverage of Singing Machine (NASDAQ:MICS) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Singing Machine. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MICS is 0.04%, a decrease of 9.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.90% to 262K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Perritt Capital Management holds 105K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 110K shares, representing a decrease of 4.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MICS by 19.87% over the last quarter.

PRCGX - Perritt MicroCap Opportunities Fund Investor Class holds 64K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59K shares, representing an increase of 7.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MICS by 17.34% over the last quarter.

Quinn Opportunity Partners holds 41K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing an increase of 71.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MICS by 308.46% over the last quarter.

PREOX - Perritt Ultra MicroCap Fund Investor Class holds 28K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares, representing a decrease of 11.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MICS by 2.65% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 14K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company.

