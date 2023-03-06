Ascendiant Capital Initiates Coverage of ShiftPixy (PIXY) with Buy Recommendation

On March 6, 2023, Ascendiant Capital initiated coverage of ShiftPixy with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 0 funds or institutions reporting positions in ShiftPixy. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 100.00% in the last quarter. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 100.00% to 0K shares. The put/call ratio of PIXY is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

ShiftPixy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ShiftPixy is a disruptive human capital services enterprise, revolutionizing employment in the Gig Economy by delivering a next-gen platform for workforce management that helps businesses with shift-based employees navigate regulatory mandates, minimize administrative burdens and better connect with a ready-for-hire workforce. With expertise rooted in management’s nearly 25 years of workers’ compensation and compliance programs experience, ShiftPixy adds a needed layer for addressing compliance and continued demands for equitable employment practices in the growing Gig Economy. ShiftPixy’s complete human capital management ecosystem is designed to manage regulatory requirements and compliance in such required areas as paid time off (PTO) laws, insurance and workers’ compensation, minimum wage increases, and Affordable Care Act (ACA) compliance.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.