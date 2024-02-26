Ascendiant Capital Initiates Coverage of LiqTech International (LIQT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 26, 2024, Ascendiant Capital initiated coverage of LiqTech International (NasdaqCM:LIQT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 329.13% Upside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for LiqTech International is 13.26. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 329.13% from its latest reported closing price of 3.09.

The projected annual revenue for LiqTech International is 53MM, an increase of 190.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in LiqTech International. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 7.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LIQT is 0.02%, a decrease of 46.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.08% to 1,294K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bleichroeder holds 557K shares representing 9.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 557K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LIQT by 60.47% over the last quarter.

AWM Investment holds 250K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WealthTrust Axiom holds 147K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 125K shares, representing an increase of 14.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LIQT by 4.62% over the last quarter.

Clear Harbor Asset Management holds 74K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 75K shares, representing a decrease of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LIQT by 23.32% over the last quarter.

Greenwood Capital Associates holds 63K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 63K shares, representing a decrease of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LIQT by 25.21% over the last quarter.

LiqTech International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

LiqTech International, Inc., a Nevada corporation, is a clean technology company that provides state-of-the-art ceramic silicon carbide filtration technologies for gas and liquid purification. LiqTech's silicon carbide membranes are designed to be used in the most challenging water purification applications and its silicon carbide filters are used to control diesel exhaust soot emissions. Using nanotechnology, LiqTech develops products using its proprietary silicon carbide technology, resulting in a wide range of component membranes, membrane systems and filters for both microfiltration and ultrafiltration applications. By incorporating LiqTech's SiC liquid membrane technology with the Company´s extensive systems design experience and capabilities, LiqTech offers unique, turnkey solutions for the most difficult water purification applications.

