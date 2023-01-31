Ascendiant Capital Initiates Coverage of Heart Test Laboratories (HSCS) with Buy Recommendation

On January 30, 2023, Ascendiant Capital initiated coverage of Heart Test Laboratories with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 138.72% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Heart Test Laboratories is $5.61. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 138.72% from its latest reported closing price of $2.35.

The projected annual revenue for Heart Test Laboratories is $0MM, a decrease of 69.67%. The projected annual EPS is $-1.09.

What are large shareholders doing?

Chapin Davis holds 55,000 shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company.

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group holds 25,000 shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company.

AE Wealth Management holds 25,000 shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company.

Renaissance Technologies holds 15,600 shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company.

UBS Group holds 1,809 shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,304 shares, representing a decrease of 137.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSCS by 77.26% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Heart Test Laboratories. This is an increase of two owner(s) or 40.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:HSCS is 0.0058%, an increase of 10,400.7905%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 76.69% to 122K shares.

