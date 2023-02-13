Ascendiant Capital Initiates Coverage of BioSig Technologies (BSGM) with Buy Recommendation

On February 13, 2023, Ascendiant Capital initiated coverage of BioSig Technologies with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 183.33% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for BioSig Technologies is $3.82. The forecasts range from a low of $1.52 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 183.33% from its latest reported closing price of $1.35.

The projected annual revenue for BioSig Technologies is $6MM, an increase of 3,849.69%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.29.

What are large shareholders doing?

InterOcean Capital Group holds 860K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 893K shares, representing a decrease of 3.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSGM by 43.69% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 565K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 624K shares, representing a decrease of 10.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSGM by 8.20% over the last quarter.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors holds 412K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 392K shares, representing an increase of 4.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSGM by 36.55% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 404K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 269K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 253K shares, representing an increase of 6.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSGM by 35.07% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 61 funds or institutions reporting positions in BioSig Technologies. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 4.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BSGM is 0.00%, a decrease of 3.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.56% to 4,635K shares. The put/call ratio of BSGM is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

Biosig Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BioSig Technologies is a medical technology company commercializing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals (www.biosig.com).

