Ascendiant Capital Initiates Coverage of MIRA Pharmaceuticals (MIRA) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 5, 2024, Ascendiant Capital initiated coverage of MIRA Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqCM:MIRA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 675.58% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for MIRA Pharmaceuticals is $16.83/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.66 to a high of $17.32. The average price target represents an increase of 675.58% from its latest reported closing price of $2.17 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for MIRA Pharmaceuticals is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in MIRA Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MIRA is 0.02%, an increase of 19.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.20% to 670K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cross Staff Investments holds 383K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company.

Virtu Financial holds 63K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares , representing an increase of 76.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MIRA by 344.09% over the last quarter.

Suncoast Equity Management holds 40K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hrt Financial holds 31K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company.

Praetorian Wealth Management holds 28K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.