Ascendiant Capital Initiates Coverage of Maison Solutions (MSS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 15, 2025, Ascendiant Capital initiated coverage of Maison Solutions (NasdaqCM:MSS) with a Buy recommendation.

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Maison Solutions. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MSS is 0.00%, an increase of 57.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.74% to 462K shares.

UBS Group holds 121K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 103K shares , representing an increase of 14.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSS by 82.56% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 77K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

XTX Topco holds 31K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 28K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 26K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares , representing a decrease of 19.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSS by 66.14% over the last quarter.

