Ascendiant Capital Initiates Coverage of GRI Bio (GRI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 8, 2024, Ascendiant Capital initiated coverage of GRI Bio (NasdaqCM:GRI) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in GRI Bio. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 22.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GRI is 0.00%, an increase of 94.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 69.46% to 73K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Armistice Capital holds 50K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company.

UBS Group holds 18K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tower Research Capital LLC holds 0K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 0K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Bank Of America holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

