Ascendiant Capital Initiates Coverage of Aclarion (ACON) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 29, 2024, Ascendiant Capital initiated coverage of Aclarion (NasdaqCM:ACON) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 377.98% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Aclarion is $1.53/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.52 to a high of $1.58. The average price target represents an increase of 377.98% from its latest reported closing price of $0.32 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Aclarion is 4MM, an increase of 6,549.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aclarion. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 200.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACON is 0.00%, an increase of 18,373.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8,894.64% to 176K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Virtu Financial holds 115K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company.

Hrt Financial holds 29K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company.

Citadel Advisors holds 25K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company.

Tower Research Capital LLC holds 5K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

