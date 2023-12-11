Ascendent Capital to buy Hollysys Automation in deal valued at $1.66 bln

Adds deal details in paragraphs 2-3

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Hollysys Automation Technologies HOLI.F said on Monday it has reached an agreement to be acquired by Hong Kong-based Ascendent Capital in an all-cash transaction valued at about $1.66 billion, sending its shares up 8%.

Ascendent, which already owns a 13.7% stake, will acquire all outstanding shares of Hollysys it does not already own for $26.50 per share in cash.

The price represents a premium of 42% to Hollysys' close on Aug. 23, a day before a consortium led by Recco Control Technology and Dazheng Group disclosed a $25 per share buyout proposal.

