News & Insights

HOLI

Ascendent Capital to buy Hollysys Automation in deal valued at $1.66 bln

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

December 11, 2023 — 09:48 am EST

Written by Aishwarya Jain for Reuters ->

Adds deal details in paragraphs 2-3

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Hollysys Automation Technologies HOLI.F said on Monday it has reached an agreement to be acquired by Hong Kong-based Ascendent Capital in an all-cash transaction valued at about $1.66 billion, sending its shares up 8%.

Ascendent, which already owns a 13.7% stake, will acquire all outstanding shares of Hollysys it does not already own for $26.50 per share in cash.

The price represents a premium of 42% to Hollysys' close on Aug. 23, a day before a consortium led by Recco Control Technology and Dazheng Group disclosed a $25 per share buyout proposal.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Aishwarya.Jain@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HOLI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.