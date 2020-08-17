Ascendas REIT prices S$100m 10yr green bonds at 2.65%

Adds final pricing

SINGAPORE, Aug 17 (IFR) - HSBC Institutional Trust Services (Singapore), in its capacity as trustee of Ascendas REIT, has priced S$100m (US$73m) 10-year green bonds at par to yield 2.65%, inside initial guidance of 2.85% area.

The yield is equivalent to 180bp over 10-year SOR.

The senior unsecured bonds are expected to be rated A3 by Moody's, and will be issued off a S$7bn euro medium-term securities programme.

OCBC was sole bookrunner, lead manager and green finance adviser.

Proceeds will be used to finance or refinance eligible green projects.

The industrial property and business park REIT owns properties in Singapore, Australia, the UK and US.

(Reporting by Daniel Stanton; Editing by David Holland)

