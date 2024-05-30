News & Insights

Ascencio SCA Announces Strong Mid-Year Financials

May 30, 2024 — 12:10 pm EDT

Ascencio SCA (GB:0P2J) has released an update.

Ascencio SCA reports a solid performance in its semi-annual financial results as of March 31, 2024, with a 5.1% increase in rental income to 26.3 million EUR and an improved EPRA occupancy rate of 98.6%. Despite a robust EPRA result of 18.0 million EUR, the net result fell to 5.7 million EUR due to revaluation differences. The fair value of its real estate portfolio experienced a slight decrease to 738.6 million EUR.

