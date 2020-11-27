Markets
ASNA

Ascena To Sell Ann Taylor, LOFT, Lane Bryant And Lou & Grey Brands

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - ascena retail group, inc. has entered into an asset purchase agreement with Premium Apparel LLC, an affiliate of Sycamore Partners, to sell ascena's Ann Taylor, LOFT, Lane Bryant and Lou & Grey brands. Premium Apparel will acquire the brand assets for a purchase price of $540 million. The transaction is anticipated to be completed by mid-December.

Gary Muto, CEO, said: "At ascena, we have made significant progress in our financial restructuring process. We have worked diligently to maximize the value of all of our brands, and today's agreement with Sycamore is the latest example."

Under the agreement, Premium Apparel has committed to retaining a substantial portion of the retail stores and associates affiliated with these brands.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ASNA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular