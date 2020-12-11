Markets
Ascena Retail Projects Significant Decline In Q1 Operating Income - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (ASNA) said it now expects first quarter revenue will be in the range of $565-$585 million, down from $1.06 billion, prior year. As a result, the company projects a significant decline in first quarter operating income.

The company ended the first quarter with outstanding pre-petition term loan debt of approximately $1.109 billion and outstanding borrowings under its new DIP term loan credit facility of approximately $312 million. Also, the company currently estimates that it will report cash and cash equivalents as of October 31, 2020 in the range of $375-$385 million.

Ascena Retail Group noted that the Chapter 11 Cases could have a material effect on the its cash and debt balances.

