(ASC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Ardmore Shipping (ASC) ended the recent trading session at $13.03, demonstrating a +0.77% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.63%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.51%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.63%.

Coming into today, shares of the shipping company had gained 5.12% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 2.4%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.35%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Ardmore Shipping in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.41, signifying a 73.38% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $52.96 million, down 45.09% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.58 per share and a revenue of $253.64 million, demonstrating changes of -31.02% and -13.14%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Ardmore Shipping. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Ardmore Shipping boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Ardmore Shipping currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.02. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 7.26.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ASC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

