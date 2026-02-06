Asbury Q4 Earnings Miss Expectations, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Asbury Automotive ABG reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $6.67, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.70 and fell from $7.26 generated in the year-ago period. Lower-than-expected gross profits from new vehicle sales and retail wholesale led to the underperformance. Revenues amounted to $4.7 billion, which increased nearly 4% year over year but missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.82 billion.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Quote

Asbury’s Segment Details

New vehicle revenues rose 3% year over year to $2.53 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.59 billion. Retail units sold in the segment totaled 47,201 and beat the consensus mark of 47,182 units.

The new vehicle average selling price (ASP) was $53,500 (up 3%), which beat the consensus mark of $53,379. Gross profit from the segment was $157.9 million, down 8% from the prior-year quarter’s level. The metric also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $160 million.

Used-vehicle retail revenues rose 1% from the year-ago figure to $1.11 billion but missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.18 billion due to a lower-than-expected number of units sold. Retail used vehicle units sold in the quarter totaled 33,782 (down 4% year over year), lagging the consensus mark of 37,128.

Retail used vehicle ASP was $32,993 (up 6% year over year), which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $31,558. Gross profit from the segment was $59.4 million (up 16% year over year), which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $61 million.

Revenues from the used vehicle wholesale business climbed 11% to $177 million and beat the consensus mark of $173 million. Gross profit from the unit declined 50% to $0.9 million, missing the consensus mark of $3.42 million.

Net revenues from the finance and insurance business amounted to $201.4 million, up 1% from the year-ago quarter’s level. The metric beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $186 million. Gross profit was $189 million, which was up 2% year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $177 million.

Revenues from the parts and service business amounted to $658.3 million, up from the year-ago quarter’s $590.4 million but missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $667 million. Gross profit from this segment was $385.9 million and rose 13% year over year. The figure missed the consensus mark of $391 million.

ABG’s Other Tidbits

Selling, general & administrative expenses as a percentage of gross profit were 66.7%, which marked an increase of 307 basis points year over year.

As of Dec. 31, 2025, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $40.4 million, down from $69.4 million as of Dec. 31, 2024. It had a long-term debt of $3.57 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025, up from $3.14 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.

The company bought back about 212,000 shares for $50 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. For the full year, it repurchased roughly 433,000 shares totaling $100 million. As of Dec. 31, 2025, around $176 million remained available under its share buyback authorization.

Asbury’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

ABG carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.

Some other top-ranked stocks in the auto space are Ford Motor F, Modine Manufacturing MOD and PHINIA Inc. PHIN, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for F’s 2025 sales implies year-over-year growth of 0.3%. EPS estimate for 2025 and 2026 has improved 7 cents and 11 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MOD’s fiscal 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 17.2% and 14.3%, respectively. The EPS estimate for fiscal 2026 has improved a penny in the past 60 days and the same for fiscal 2027 has increased 13 cents in the past seven days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PHIN’s 2025 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 1.1% and 33.4%, respectively. The EPS estimate for 2025 and 2026 has improved 47 cents and 66 cents, respectively, in the past 60 days.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ford Motor Company (F) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PHINIA Inc. (PHIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.