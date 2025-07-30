Asbury Automotive's Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Lag

Asbury Automotive ABG reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $7.43, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.82 and increased from $6.40 generated in the year-ago period. Better-than-expected gross profits from new and used vehicle sales resulted in the outperformance. In the reported quarter, revenues amounted to $4.37 billion, which increased nearly 3% year over year but lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.45 billion.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Quote

ABG’s Segment Details

In the quarter, new vehicle revenues rose 6% year over year to $2.30 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.31 billion. The underperformance was due to the lower-than-expected selling price and the number of units sold. Retail units sold in the segment totaled 44,437 (up 4% year over year), which lagged the consensus mark of 45,291 units. The new vehicle average selling price (“ASP”) was $51,846 (up 2%), which missed the consensus mark of $52,011. Gross profit from the segment was $160 million, up 3% from the prior-year quarter. The metric surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $148 million.

Used-vehicle retail revenues declined 3% from the year-ago figure to $1.13 billion and missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.15 billion due to lower-than-expected ASP and the number of units sold. Retail used vehicle units sold in the quarter totaled 36,233 (down 6% year over year), lagging the consensus mark of 36,382 units. Retail used vehicle ASP was $31,171 (up 3% year over year), which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $31,207. Gross profit from the segment was $62.3 million (up 11% year over year), beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $57 million.

Revenues from the used vehicle wholesale business climbed 11% to $156.3 million and beat the consensus mark of $153 million. Gross profit from the unit jumped 43% to $6.6 million, surpassing the consensus mark of $2.72 million.

Net revenues from the finance and insurance business amounted to $182 million, down 5% from the year-ago quarter. The metric also lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $203 million. Gross profit was $168.1 million, which fell 4% year over year and missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $170 million.

Revenues from the parts and service business were $601.5 million, up from the year-ago quarter’s $580.9 million and missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $625 million. Gross profit from this segment was $354.8 million. The figure lagged the consensus mark of $359 million but rose 4% year over year.

ABG’s Other Tidbits

Selling, general & administrative expenses as a percentage of gross profit rose to 63.2%, which marked a decrease of 198 basis points year over year.

As of June 30, 2025, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $54.8 million, down from $69.4 million as of Dec. 31, 2024. It had a long-term debt of $3.05 billion as of June 30, 2025, down from $3.14 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.

