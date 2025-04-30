Asbury Automotive's Q1 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y

Asbury Automotive ABG reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $6.82, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.84 and decreased from $7.21 generated in the year-ago period. Lower-than-expected sales and gross profit from the new and used vehicle business and parts and service business resulted in underperformance. In the reported quarter, revenues amounted to $4.15 billion, which decreased 1.2% year over year and lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.4 billion.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Quote

ABG’s Segment Details

In the quarter, new vehicle revenues rose 4% year over year to $2.14 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.24 billion. The underperformance was due to the lower-than-expected number of units sold. Retail units sold in the segment totaled 41,496 (up 2% year over year), which lagged the consensus mark of 43,854 units. New vehicle average selling price (“ASP”) was $51,525 (up 2%), which surpassed the consensus mark of $51,133. Gross profit from the segment was $143.1 million, down 12% from the prior-year quarter. The metric also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $151 million.

Used-vehicle retail revenues declined 9% from the year-ago figure to $1.08 billion and missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.2 billion due to lower-than-expected ASP and the number of units sold. Retail used vehicle units sold in the quarter totaled 35,415 (down 10% year over year), lagging the consensus mark of 39,161 units. Retail used vehicle ASP was $30,465 (up 1% year over year), which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $30,476. Gross profit from the segment was $56.2 million (down 14% year over year), missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $59 million.

Revenues from the used vehicle wholesale business slumped 5% to $157 million and met the consensus mark. Gross profit from the unit jumped 21% to $8.4 million, surpassing the consensus mark of $2.75 million.

Net revenues from the finance and insurance business amounted to $187 million, down 1% from the year-ago quarter. The metric also lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $189 million. Gross profit was $173.9 million, which fell 4% year over year but exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $165 million.

Revenues from the parts and service business were $587.6 million, down from the year-ago quarter’s $590.4 million and missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $630 million. Gross profit from this segment was $342.7 million. The figure lagged the consensus mark of $359 million but rose 3% year over year.

(Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

ABG’s Other Tidbits

Selling, general & administrative expenses as a percentage of gross profit rose to 63%, which marked an increase of 54 basis points year over year.

As of March 31, 2025, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $124.6 million, up from $69.4 million as of Dec. 31, 2024. It had a long-term debt of $3.13 billion as of March 31, 2025, down from $3.14 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.

In the first quarter of 2025, ABG did not repurchase any shares.

Asbury currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Big Releases From the Auto Space

Sonic Automotive, Inc.SAH posted first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $1.48, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.46 and improved 8.82% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues amounted to $3.65 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.54 billion and rose from the year-ago quarter’s $3.38 billion.

SAH had cash & cash equivalents of $64.6 million as of March 31, 2025, up from $44 million as of Dec. 31, 2024. Long-term debt was $1.49 billion as of March 31, 2025, down from $1.51 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.

AutoNation, Inc. AN reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $4.68 per share, which increased 4% year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.35, primarily on the back of better-than-expected revenues and profits from retail new and used vehicles. In the quarter under review, revenues amounted to $6.69 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.57 billion and rose from $6.48 billion reported in the first quarter of 2024.

As of March 31, 2025, AutoNation’s liquidity was $1.6 billion, including $71 million in cash and nearly $1 billion available under its revolving credit facility. The firm’s inventory was valued at $3.23 billion. At the end of the first quarter, non-vehicle debt was $3.96 billion.

Group 1 Automotive GPI reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $10.17, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.68 and rose 7.17% year over year. The automotive retailer registered net sales of $5.51 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.34 billion. The top line also rose from the year-ago quarter’s $4.47 billion.

Group 1 had cash and cash equivalents of $70.5 million as of March 31, 2025, up from $34.4 million as of Dec. 31, 2024. Total debt was $2.8 billion as of March 31, 2025, down from $2.91 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.





Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AutoNation, Inc. (AN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.