Asbury Automotive to acquire Jim Koons for about $1.2 bln

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

September 08, 2023 — 07:39 am EDT

Written by Aishwarya Jain for Reuters ->

Sept 8 (Reuters) - U.S. auto-dealer Asbury Automotive Group ABG.N said on Friday that it would acquire Jim Koons automotive dealerships group for about $1.2 billion.

Jim Koons has 20 dealerships and 29 franchises in the United States and posted over $3 billion in revenue in 2022.

Asbury, which plans to fund the purchase with its existing finances, said the deal value includes $740 million for goodwill and about $417 million for real estate and leasehold improvements.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter or early in the first quarter next year.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Jain; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

Reuters
