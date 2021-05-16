Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. In light of that, when we looked at Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Asbury Automotive Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = US$472m ÷ (US$3.6b - US$1.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

So, Asbury Automotive Group has an ROCE of 19%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 13% generated by the Specialty Retail industry.

NYSE:ABG Return on Capital Employed May 16th 2021

In the above chart we have measured Asbury Automotive Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Asbury Automotive Group's ROCE Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Asbury Automotive Group doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 19% from 25% five years ago. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

On a related note, Asbury Automotive Group has decreased its current liabilities to 29% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

In Conclusion...

To conclude, we've found that Asbury Automotive Group is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Investors must think there's better things to come because the stock has knocked it out of the park, delivering a 285% gain to shareholders who have held over the last five years. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

On a final note, we've found 3 warning signs for Asbury Automotive Group that we think you should be aware of.

