Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Asbury Automotive Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = US$1.1b ÷ (US$7.6b - US$1.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Asbury Automotive Group has an ROCE of 17%. That's a pretty standard return and it's in line with the industry average of 17%. NYSE:ABG Return on Capital Employed August 16th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Asbury Automotive Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Asbury Automotive Group's ROCE Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Asbury Automotive Group doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 17% from 23% five years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

On a related note, Asbury Automotive Group has decreased its current liabilities to 15% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

What We Can Learn From Asbury Automotive Group's ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Asbury Automotive Group. And long term investors must be optimistic going forward because the stock has returned a huge 266% to shareholders in the last five years. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

If you'd like to know more about Asbury Automotive Group, we've spotted 3 warning signs, and 1 of them can't be ignored.

While Asbury Automotive Group may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.