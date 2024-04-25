Asbury Automotive Group Inc. Reports Retreat In Q1 Bottom Line, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (ABG) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $147.1 million, or $7.21 per share. This compares with $181.4 million, or $8.37 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $7.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.3% to $4.20 billion from $3.58 billion last year.

Asbury Automotive Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $147.1 Mln. vs. $181.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $7.21 vs. $8.37 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $4.20 Bln vs. $3.58 Bln last year.

