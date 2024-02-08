Asbury Automotive Group Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (ABG) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $55.5 million, or $2.70 per share. This compares with $353.2 million, or $15.95 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Asbury Automotive Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $146.3 million or $7.12 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $7.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.7% to $3.81 billion from $3.71 billion last year.

Asbury Automotive Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $55.5 Mln. vs. $353.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.70 vs. $15.95 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $7.67 -Revenue (Q4): $3.81 Bln vs. $3.71 Bln last year.

