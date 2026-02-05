Asbury Automotive Group Inc. Reports Retreat In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (ABG) reported earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $60.0 million, or $3.10 per share. This compares with $128.8 million, or $6.54 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Asbury Automotive Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $129.3 million or $6.67 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.8% to $4.676 billion from $4.504 billion last year.

Asbury Automotive Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

