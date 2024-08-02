Asbury Automotive Group Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (ABG) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $28.1 million, or $1.39 per share. This compares with $196.4 million, or $9.34 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Asbury Automotive Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $129.1 million or $6.40 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $7.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.4% to $4.246 billion from $3.743 billion last year.

Asbury Automotive Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $28.1 Mln. vs. $196.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.39 vs. $9.34 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $4.246 Bln vs. $3.743 Bln last year.

