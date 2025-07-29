Asbury Automotive Group Inc. Profit Rises In Q2

(RTTNews) - Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (ABG) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $152.8 million, or $7.76 per share. This compares with $28.1 million, or $1.39 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Asbury Automotive Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $146.3 million or $7.43 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.8% to $4.37 billion from $4.25 billion last year.

Asbury Automotive Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $152.8 Mln. vs. $28.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $7.76 vs. $1.39 last year. -Revenue: $4.37 Bln vs. $4.25 Bln last year.

