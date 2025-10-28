Asbury Automotive Group Inc. Profit Climbs In Q3

(RTTNews) - Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (ABG) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $147.1 million, or $7.52 per share. This compares with $126.3 million, or $6.37 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Asbury Automotive Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $140.2 million or $7.17 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.3% to $4.801 billion from $4.236 billion last year.

Asbury Automotive Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $147.1 Mln. vs. $126.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $7.52 vs. $6.37 last year. -Revenue: $4.801 Bln vs. $4.236 Bln last year.

