Asbury Automotive Group Inc. Announces Drop In Q1 Income, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (ABG) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $132.1 million, or $6.71 per share. This compares with $147.1 million, or $7.21 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $6.66 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.3% to $4.148 billion from $4.201 billion last year.

Asbury Automotive Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $132.1 Mln. vs. $147.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $6.71 vs. $7.21 last year. -Revenue: $4.148 Bln vs. $4.201 Bln last year.

