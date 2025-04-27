ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP Earnings Preview: Recent $ABG Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP ($ABG) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $4,363,781,760 and earnings of $6.57 per share.
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP Insider Trading Activity
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP insiders have traded $ABG stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DANIEL CLARA (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 5,817 shares for an estimated $1,560,695.
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 169 institutional investors add shares of ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 141 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG added 312,295 shares (+3102.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $75,897,053
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC removed 251,603 shares (-19.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $61,147,077
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 236,174 shares (-47.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $57,397,367
- ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 210,335 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $51,117,715
- IMPACTIVE CAPITAL LP removed 170,000 shares (-8.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,315,100
- COOPER CREEK PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC removed 108,580 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,388,197
- EMINENCE CAPITAL, LP added 107,317 shares (+15.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,081,250
