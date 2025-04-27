ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP Earnings Preview: Recent $ABG Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP ($ABG) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $4,363,781,760 and earnings of $6.57 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $ABG stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP Insider Trading Activity

ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP insiders have traded $ABG stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANIEL CLARA (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 5,817 shares for an estimated $1,560,695.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 169 institutional investors add shares of ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 141 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.